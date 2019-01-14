Obituary: Mary Jane Buxton, 84

Mary Jane Buxton, 84, of the Milldale section of Southington, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1934 to the late Ralph and Ellen (Hogan) Morey.

Her greatest joy was being a mother and she loved reading her Bible, attending many Bible studies over the last 35 years.

She is survived by her beloved son, Steven Pelcher, sister-in-law Janet Morey and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Adam Pelcher, second husband Thomas Buxton, her son, David Pelcher and two brothers, Robert Morey and Norman Morey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane’s memory may be made to the Faith Living Church, 21 Grove St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

Per her request, there are no calling hours as she believed to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at South End Cemetery, Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.