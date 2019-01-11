Roadside assistance leads to heroin and cocaine arrest

On Monday, Jan. 7, Southington police responded to a report of a driver slumped over at the wheel of her car, and that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer.

Police responded to the initial call in the area of Darling Street and Flanders Street at 9:14 p.m. and found Shawnya Watson, 34, of Southington, as the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. While rendering aid to the driver, officers were able to see marijuana on the floor of the vehicle. Also in plain view, on the back seat floor of the vehicle, were bundles of wax paper that looked like packaged heroin.

Police were able to positively test the bundles as heroin. A further search of the vehicle led officers to find a plastic bag containing crack cocaine. Police were able to seize 504 baggies of heroin and 48.7 grams of crack cocaine from the vehicle.

Watson was transported from the scene to an area medical center for evaluation. She was later arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, two counts of possession of narcotics, and two counts of possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

She posted a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Jan. 22.