Obituary: Arline B. (Main) Jones, 93

Arline B. (Main) Jones, 93, formerly of Plainville and Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Cassena Care at New Britain. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Wallace C. Jones.

Arline was born on June 23, 1925, in New Britain, daughter to the late Walter H. and Isabella (MacGregor) Main. She grew up in Plainville graduating from Plainville High School Class of 1943. Arline worked in many capacities as a clerk and retired from Parsons Buick of Plainville after several years. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Southington, UCC, where she formerly taught Sunday school. Family was the most important aspect of Arline’s life and she will be deeply missed.

Arline is survived by her son, Wayne T. Jones and his wife, Therese, of Southington; her grandchildren, Wallace C. Jones and his wife, Jennifer, of Killingworth, and Wayne P. Jones and his wife, Rebecca, of Plantsville; her great-grandchildren, Abigail, Owen, Camden, and Cailyn, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Myrtle Hurlburt, Gwen Sunderland, and Elizabeth Campanelli.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Cassena Care for their care of Mom. Their caring and kindness is truly appreciated.

A Memorial Service in celebration of Arline’s life will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM directly at the First Congregational Church of Southington, UCC, 37 Main Street, Southington, CT 06489. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church between 10:30 and 11:00 AM before the service begins. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.bailey-funeralhome.com.