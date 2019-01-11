Kindergarten registration on Jan. 29

Southington Public Schools announced there will be a kindergarten registration information session at DePaolo Middle School on Jan. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. for all parents who have children entering kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The session will provide parents with some general information about the registration process and the day-in-the-life of a kindergartener,” said officials in a press release. “The opportunity to discuss details that are specific to each school will be available when parents attend their assigned school registration”

Following a brief information session by the school administration and teaching staff, parents will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The informational session will be held in the auditorium. DePaolo Middle School is located at 385 Pleasant St. Additional information pertaining to kindergarten registration is available on the SPS website at southingtonschools.org.