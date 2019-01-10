PZC announces Jan. 15 public hearing for zoning amendment

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7p.m. on Jan. 15 regarding a proposed zoning text amendment that has been submitted by Lovley Development, Inc.

The proposal is for an age-restricted cluster housing zone (ARCHZ), which are used for single-family detached residential housing units specifically to house: at least one individual aged 55 or older and/or a spouse or other occupant age 18 or older; an occupant who has survived the individual in ownership interest in the dwelling; or any occupant who has ownership interest in the dwelling where the individual has entered into a long-term continuing care facility.

The purpose as stated in the proposal is to increase the types of available housing with emphasis on privately developed common interest communities targeted to empty nesters and seniors. It also provides landowners with a land-use option on suitably located land with necessary utilities, access and other important attributes.

The proposal states the zone change will create high-quality developments capable of sustaining long-term value. It will promote project designs that enhance and protect open spaces, natural resources, natural features and other elements of the town’s character. The town’s Plan of Conservation and Development includes an objective to provide housing options for an aging population, which this zone change seeks to do.

A maximum of five acres of contiguous land, with 75 feet along and direct access to a public collector or arterial street with access to public sewer and water service would qualify for the ARCHZ zone. Up to five dwellings could be placed on the five acres of land.

Each building will be landscaped, grated and otherwise designed to provide privacy for homeowners without sacrificing the ability to maintain the units or provide security, safety or for other purposes. Green space will be an integral and fundamental component of the project purpose and design. One of the main objectives of the ARCHZ is to achieve community character goals by maintaining rural character, preserving green space, and protecting natural resources.

To view the proposal in full, visit Southington.org. Click the planning and zoning department tab, then click “pending proposed regulation amendments.” The application is titled “New Age-restricted Cluster Housing Zone (ARCHZ).”