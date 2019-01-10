Obituary: Joseph Waloszek, 94

Joseph Waloszek, 94, of Southington passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 at HCC at Bradley Memorial in Southington. He was the husband of the late Irene (Malecki) Waloszek.

Born November 18, 1925 in France, he was the son of the late Stanislaw and Wiktoria (Wcislo) Waloszek.

Joseph retired from Fafnir Bearing in New Britain.

He is survived by a daughter, Christine Knapp of VT; a brother, Jan Waloszek of Belgium; a sister, Janina Murawski of New Britain and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Emilia Chan.

A Mass of Christian burial will Thursday, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

