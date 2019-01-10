Man arrested for domestic dispute

Police arrested Michael Cassidy, 60, on Jan. 9 for a domestic dispute at his residence.

Police were responding to a welfare check at Cassidy’s residence. Police found Cassidy being verbally belligerent towards other people in the home, and he continued with the behavior while police were on scene.

Cassidy was charged with disorderly conduct and held on a $10,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Jan. 10.

Police withheld the identity of the victims in the home since the event was classified as a domestic dispute.