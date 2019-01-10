Kenn Morr Band to perform at SoCCA on Jan. 25

The Kenn Morr Band will be performing their original folk, rock, and Americana music at the Southington Community Cultural Arts center on Friday, Jan. 25. The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Gura Building at 93 Main St. in Southington.

The band is touring to support its latest release, “Along the Way.” The new album features 10 original songs written by Morr and featuring three part harmony, guitar, Patrick Ryan’s melodic bass, and multi-instrumentalist Tom Hagymasi’s mandolin, violin, accordion, bouzouki and dulcimer.

The latest album has already garnered positive reviews. The United Kingdom’s Folk Word review said, “Among its many vagaries life offers some certainties—they include the flow of memorable melodies and deeply-thought themes that permeate Kenn Morr’s mix of folk rock Americana. The latest album from The Kenn Morr Band, ‘Along the Way’ serves up a selection of laid-back warmth, involving softly embracing songs and pin-sharp observational lyrics.”

Writer Gary Allen, formerly the drummer for JJ Cale and the Charlie Daniels Band said, “The Connecticut troubadour has the rare ability to chart what appears to be familiar territory while taking a fresh, new path.”

Growing up on Long Island, Morr said that he was inspired by such lyric and melody-minded acts as Gordon Lightfoot, Simon and Garfunkel, Graham Nash, and Jackson Browne.

Known for Morr’s rich, bass lead vocal and the band’s fiery instrumental interplay, the current incarnation of The Kenn Morr Band has been together for almost a decade. The act is a favorite on the outdoor festival scene as well as the coffee house, library and club circuit. Their concerts are further highlighted by the stories behind the songs.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For more info, visit www.southingtonarts.org.