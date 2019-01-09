Southington Public Library listings for the Jan. 11 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

January

Megan Rose Perras and Kyle Fickel are January Artists of the Month. Now through Jan. 31. Megan Rose Perras is a Southington resident and nurse who has been painting for five years. Her subjects include flowers, trees, paths, and the woods. She also creates abstract paintings with splatters and chemical reactions. Kyle Fickel is a local photographer who has dreamed of becoming a photojournalist, or celebrated landscape photographer since the ninth grade when he took his first photography course. His subjects vary from people and objects to landscapes. His work is made up of everyday images with an artist’s touch.

Teen Crafternoon – DIY Picture Frame Jewelry Organizer. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 3 p.m. Registration is required. Join teen librarian Nicole Kent and learn to make jewelry organizers out of picture frames, paint, and wooden knobs.

Jazz Social – La Hot Jazz and Company. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m. LaHot Jazz and Company will be performing their show called "Jazz Social" on the main floor of the library. Registration is required.

Cooking the Books – Cakes. Thursday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Dscuss all types of cake—sweet or savory, frosted or plain, tiered or tube. Find a cake recipe in a Southington Public Library cookbook, magazine, or e-book and spend some time experimenting. Come ready to share the dish and discuss your experience. Bring, plates, utensils, cake server, and 13 copies of the recipe.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Veterans Coffee Hour. A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It’s an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates.

The Bridge. A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information.

Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Ongoing Programs