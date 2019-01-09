Second victory for ice hockey

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Hall-Southington boys ice hockey grabbed its second win of the season last Saturday when it defeated EO Smith, 4-3, at the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum on UConn’s Storrs campus. The Warrior-Knights snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 with the win.

Hall-Southington’s Nathan Zmarlicki scored twice in a span of 46 seconds in the third period to put the visitors up 4-2. Ross Lennon’s goal at the 8:03 mark brought EO Smith to within 4-3, but Noah Behrens-Gould (28 saves) and the Hall-Southington defense made the one-goal lead hold up the rest of the way.

Michael DiPietro also scored twice for the Warrior-Knights while Bobby Allan, Colby Fortuna and Mike Kwok each had one assist.

The teams were tied 2-2 after two periods, but Zmarlicki scored off assists from Fortuna and Kwok with 9:37 to play to put the Warrior-Knights ahead 3-2. Forty-six seconds later, Zmarlicki scored an unassisted goal for a 4-2 lead. Lennon’s goal came 48 seconds later and shortened Hall-Southington’s lead to 4-3.

DiPietro put the Warrior-Knights on the scoreboard first with an unassisted goal at the 6:39 mark of the opening period. The Panthers tied the game on Will Russel’s goal, which came with 4:09 to play in the first period and was assisted by Lennon and Sean O’Brien. DiPietro scored again, this time off an Allan assist, to put Hall-Southington ahead 2-1 with 51 seconds remaining in the first period. EO Smith’s Tyler Karakaly scored the second period’s lone goal off assists from Gavin Till and Owen Stacey to tie the game. That goal happened with 4:09 to play in the second period. Matt Schoen made 22 saves for the Panthers.

Up next: Hall-Southington hosted the Newington Co-op on Wednesday night at Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford. The Warrior-Knights hit the road Saturday to face the Redhawks at 6:20 p.m. at the RoseGarden Ice Arena in Norwich.

The Redhawks are a co-op with players from St. Bernard, Norwich Free Academy, Bacon Academy, Lyman Memorial, Montville and Killingly.

