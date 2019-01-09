Music listings for the Jan. 11 edition

MONDAY, JAN. 14

SOUTHINGTON

FESTIVAL CHORALE OPEN REHEARSAL. 7 to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington. Open to singers of all experience levels (especially lower register voices). More info at SouthingtonChorale@gmail.com or (860) 689-7901.

MONDAY, JAN. 21

SOUTHINGTON

FESTIVAL CHORALE OPEN REHEARSAL. 7 to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington. Open to singers of all experience levels (especially lower register voices). More info at SouthingtonChorale@gmail.com or (860) 689-7901.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.