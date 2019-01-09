Kids’ listings for the Jan. 11 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

BRISTOL

ST PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Cos is $25. Placement exam is for prospective students entering grades 9 and 10. Pre-registration is suggested. A parent information session about the financial assistance process and other information will be held in the school library during the exam. More info, contact Melissa Lindquist, (860) 584-0911, ext. 30 or mlindquist@spchs.com.

TUESDAY, JAN. 22

SOUTHINGTON

HELPING CHILDREN OVERCOME ANXIETY. 7 to 9 p.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St., Southington. Psychologist Dr. Thomas Finn will lead this workshop, including the causes of anxiety and practical ways parents can help children reduce anxiety symptoms and avoidance behavior. Open to Southington residents. Admission is free. Space is limited. To register, call (860)276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com