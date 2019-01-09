Girls Basketball: Struggles continue

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls basketball left Wolcott High School on Dec. 28 with a split of its two games in the John Rossi Memorial Tournament. But any momentum the Lady Knights had from that tournament stayed behind them as the calendar turned.

Southington lost 65-51 to Plainville on Jan. 2 to kick off the new year, then dropped a 46-33 contest to Conard on Jan. 4. Both games were played on the road. The Knights fell to 2-5 on the season with the defeats. Here’s what happened in each game:

Loss at Plainville

JAN. 2—A rough third quarter doomed any chance for a Knight victory against the Lady Devils inside Wood Gymnasium at Plainville High School.

Plainville outscored Southington 22-11 in the third quarter to turn a nine-point halftime deficit (35-26) into a 20-point hole (57-37). Plainville’s Caitlin Barker led all scorers with 29 points while Jaida Vasquez added 22 points.

Three Southington players scored in double figures, led by 12 points from Megan Mikosz. Kristen Longley tallied 11 points and nine rebounds while Sam Sullivan added 10 points and nine rebounds off of the bench. Sullivan connected on six of her seven free throw attempts. Livvy Pizztola had five steals in the game. The Knights trailed 15-10 after the first quarter, but the deficit grew each quarter after that.

Loss at Conard

JAN. 4—The Knights trimmed a six-point deficit to three points by halftime, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in a second straight road loss.

Southington was down 19-16 at halftime, but Conard used a 16-6 third quarter to open up a 13-point lead (35-22). Izzy Mocado led the Chieftains with 14 points. Azaiyah Felder scored 12 points while Meg Morhardt added nine points.

Pizzitola led the Knights with 12 points. Pizzitola grabbed seven rebounds and made five of her seven free throw attempts. Megan Mikosz added 10 points and eight rebounds for Southington. Kelley Marshall had a team-high 15 rebounds while Sullivan added seven boards in her time off of the bench.

Up next: The Knights hosted Hall on Monday in the first of two home games during the week. Southington takes on Newington on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

