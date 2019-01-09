Garrison leads indoor track at URI

Southington indoor track and field sent a bunch of athletes to the URI Indoor Track Classic on Saturday, and there were several top three finishes. Sydney Garrison led the way with a first place finish in the high jump.

Garrison took the top spot with a jump of five feet, two inches. She won the event by jump criteria over Peyton Redfield of Medway High (Mass.), who also went 5-2.

Ryan Slesinski and Matthew Penna finished second and third in the 1000m for the Southington boys. Slesinski finished the race in 2:40.59 while Penna crossed the finish line in 2:43.39.

The Blue Knight 4×800-meter relay of Lucca Riccio, Penna, Jared Rivera and Slesinski took third place in 8:48.36. The 4×200 relay of Kolby Rogers, Johnny Carreiro, Trevor Porter and Joseph Verderame claimed third place in 1:37.45.

Natalia Adamczyk was third in the 3200m in 12:59.24. The 4×800 relay of Lauren Verrilli, Meghan Sheline, Anny Moquete and Kate Kemnitz placed third in 10:20.72. The 4×200 relay of Shannon Litchfield, Kayla Pelletier, Samantha Przybylski and Natalie Verderame took fourth in 1:55.09.

Up next: Southington takes part in the two-day Yale Interscholastic Track Classic, which begins on Friday at 9 a.m. Saturday’s events start at 7:35 a.m. The meet is held at Coxe Cage on the campus of Yale University.

