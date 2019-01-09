Fire report for the Jan. 11 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 30:

Monday, Dec. 24

3:47 a.m., 33 Riverside Dr., Smoke detector activation

5:17 a.m., 853 Glacier Way, CO detector activation

1:41 p.m., 72 Bristol St., Vehicle accident

3:08 p.m., Buckland St. and Mulberry St., Vehicle accident

3:36 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation, no fire

5:59 p.m., 207 Meriden Ave., Vehicle-pedestrian accident

Tuesday, Dec. 25

1:48 a.m., Meriden Ave. and S. End Rd., Gas leak

9:03 a.m., 75 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:47 p.m., 35 Harness Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:07 p.m., 17 E. Summer St., Medical assist (EMS)

Wednesday, Dec. 26

7:29 a.m., 126 Mine Hollow Rd., Vehicle accident

11:52 a.m., 210 Andrews St., Authorized controlled burning

1:40 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

4:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:34 p.m., Marion Ave. and I-84 Eastbound, Assist police, government

6:01 p.m., 20 Roseanna Rd., Lock-out Building

7:52 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Thursday, Dec. 27

2:38 a.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)

9:23 a.m., 2279 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:38 a.m., 1426 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire

6 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

6:34 p.m., 21 Dunham St., HazMat release investigation

9:01 p.m., 53 Smoron Dr., Outside storage fire

9:49 p.m., 1900 West St., Vehicle accident

11:23 p.m., 15 Ledge Rd., Vehicle accident

Friday, Dec. 28

3:35 a.m., 85 Reussner Rd., Dispatched and canceled en route

9:31 a.m., 111 W. Main St., Hydeaway, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:26 p.m., 578 Pleasant St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:46 p.m., 250 Summer St., No Incident found on arrival

4:09 p.m., 613 Queen St., Starbucks, Vehicle accident

4:50 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police, government

8:56 p.m., 47 Meadow Ln., Assist invalid

11:32 p.m., 38 Homesdale Ave., CO detector activation

Saturday, Dec. 29

3:46 a.m., 86 Butler Ave., Assist police, government

1:23 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

7:29 p.m., 25 North Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

7:37 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)

Sunday, Dec. 30