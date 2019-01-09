Fire report for the Jan. 11 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 30:
Monday, Dec. 24
- 3:47 a.m., 33 Riverside Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 5:17 a.m., 853 Glacier Way, CO detector activation
- 1:41 p.m., 72 Bristol St., Vehicle accident
- 3:08 p.m., Buckland St. and Mulberry St., Vehicle accident
- 3:36 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 5:59 p.m., 207 Meriden Ave., Vehicle-pedestrian accident
Tuesday, Dec. 25
- 1:48 a.m., Meriden Ave. and S. End Rd., Gas leak
- 9:03 a.m., 75 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 9:47 p.m., 35 Harness Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 10:07 p.m., 17 E. Summer St., Medical assist (EMS)
Wednesday, Dec. 26
- 7:29 a.m., 126 Mine Hollow Rd., Vehicle accident
- 11:52 a.m., 210 Andrews St., Authorized controlled burning
- 1:40 p.m., I-691 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 4:45 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:34 p.m., Marion Ave. and I-84 Eastbound, Assist police, government
- 6:01 p.m., 20 Roseanna Rd., Lock-out Building
- 7:52 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
Thursday, Dec. 27
- 2:38 a.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)
- 9:23 a.m., 2279 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lincoln, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 11:38 a.m., 1426 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Passenger vehicle fire
- 6 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 6:34 p.m., 21 Dunham St., HazMat release investigation
- 9:01 p.m., 53 Smoron Dr., Outside storage fire
- 9:49 p.m., 1900 West St., Vehicle accident
- 11:23 p.m., 15 Ledge Rd., Vehicle accident
Friday, Dec. 28
- 3:35 a.m., 85 Reussner Rd., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 9:31 a.m., 111 W. Main St., Hydeaway, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 3:26 p.m., 578 Pleasant St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:46 p.m., 250 Summer St., No Incident found on arrival
- 4:09 p.m., 613 Queen St., Starbucks, Vehicle accident
- 4:50 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police, government
- 8:56 p.m., 47 Meadow Ln., Assist invalid
- 11:32 p.m., 38 Homesdale Ave., CO detector activation
Saturday, Dec. 29
- 3:46 a.m., 86 Butler Ave., Assist police, government
- 1:23 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 7:29 p.m., 25 North Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 7:37 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)
Sunday, Dec. 30
- 7:23 a.m., 528 Flanders Rd., CO detector activation
- 12 p.m., 51 N. Main St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 6:59 p.m., 1266 East St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 8:18 p.m., 352 Curtiss St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
- 9:11 p.m., 83 W. Main St., Zingarella, Medical assist (EMS)