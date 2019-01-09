Bristol man arrested for shoplifting at Price Chopper

Anthony Adamo, 39, of Bristol, was taken into custody by Southington police via warrant at the Hartford Correctional Complex. Adamo was transported to Southington where he was processed and charged for his involvement in a theft at the Price Chopper store at 410 Queen St. in Southington on July 31, 2018.

Police began their investigation on the day of the incident after being contacted by Price Chopper employees about a shoplifting incident. At 11:14 p.m., a male, later identified as Adamo, selected three 30 packs of Bud Light cans and five 30 packs of Budweiser cans and placed them into a shopping cart. He selected a couple of other retail items that couldn’t be identified and exited the store with the cart using the dairy department emergency exit door.

Adamo then loaded his vehicle and left the scene with items valued at $223.92.

At the time of the initial investigation, Adamo was not stopped or identified. In September 2018, Price Chopper employees were investigating an incident in their Vernon store where Adamo was arrested for larceny. A review of security footage led them to identify Adamo as a suspect in the Southington theft.

He was charged with sixth degree larceny. He was held on a $10,000 bond with a court date of Jan. 8 in Bristol.