Obituary: Margaret Perfetto, 90, and Salvatore Perfetto, 92

On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, Margaret (Crispino) Perfetto, 90, and her loving husband of over 60 years, Salvatore J. Perfetto, 92, both of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully, just hours apart, at the Summit of Plantsville.

Margaret was born in Southington on May 15, 1928 to the late Joseph and Beatrice (Luponio) Crispino. Sal was born on November 20, 1926 to the late Gennaro and Agnes (DiCaprio) Perfetto and both had been lifelong Plantsville residents.

In her younger years, Margaret worked at her family stores, Joe’s Grocery and Joe’s Package Store. She loved family gatherings and baking cookies with her sisters. Sal proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as custodian for the Southington Board of Ed, retiring after 25 years of service. Sal found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed taking walks and lovingly took care of his wife and the family dogs. Margaret and Sal took great pride in their home and loved their family. Together, they had been longtime parishioners at St. Aloysius Church.

They leave behind their son Salvatore Perfetto and his wife Dawn of Plantsville, Sal’s 3 sisters, Frances Fiorello of Bristol, Mary Bouchard of Southington and Antoinette Vaccarelli of Southington and many nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by Margaret’s brother, Ralph Crispino and his wife Mary, and her two sisters, Angie LaPorte and her husband Michael and Mary Crispino and 3 brothers-in-law, John Fiorello, Larry Bouchard and Jack Vaccarelli.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Summit of Plantsville for their compassion and the excellent care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s and Sal’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

A joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.