Obituary: Earl Henry Hotchkiss, 101

Earl Henry Hotchkiss, 101, of Southington passed away on December 27, 2018. Earl was born on September 17, 1917 in Southington to the late Carrie and Earl Hotchkiss.

Earl grew up in Southington and attended Southington High School before serving as a member of the 103rd Airborne Division of the Air Force National Guard. He went on to work at North and Judd Manufacturing Company in New Britain for over 40 years. He was a charter member of the Southington Elks Club for 73 years and a member of the Southington Country Club since the early 1940s, where he enjoyed the company of his “Brother Bills” Golf Group. He continued to play golf well into his 90’s. Even when he could no longer play the game, the Country Club was still his happy place.

Upon his retirement he spent winters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where he continued to play golf and lead the “good life’. But most importantly he was here to follow and share in every one of his grandchildren’s lives. From their sporting events in school to their college graduations, weddings, business accomplishments and babies.

He is predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Mary, and his son, Mark. He is survived by his daughters Pam Fontanella and her husband Gary of Meriden and Gail Carone and her husband Stephen Zagoren of Northport, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine Von Daacke, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

