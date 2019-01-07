Obituary: Anna Brown, 87

Anna Brown, age 87, daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Musolino of Hartford, passed away on January 5th at the Jerome Home in New Britain.

Anna was the wife of the late Richard (Dick) L. Brown. They were married for 63 years before his passing in 2013. After graduating from Weaver High School in Hartford, Anna attended comptometer school. She moved to South Dakota for Richard’s military service before settling in Southington.

Anna was a parishioner at St. Thomas Church. She was an avid reader and never without a pile of books at her side. She enjoyed boating with family and traveling across the United States by motor home with Dick. She loved keeping up with current events and politics. Anna worked for many years as a lecturer for Weight Watcher’s International and Slim Systems before her retirement.

Anna’s love for her family knew no bounds. She leaves behind a son, Richard and his wife Diane of Berlin, a daughter Linda Vasile and her husband Frank of Southington, grandchildren whom she adored, Kristin Szymanski and husband John of Kensington, Samantha Brown of Berlin, Zachary Vasile and Morgan Vasile, both of Southington. She also leaves behind her two beautiful great granddaughter’s Callie and Reese Szymanksi. She also leaves a brother in law, Sam Baily and his wife Marilyn of ME and sister-in-law Constance Moore and her husband Richard, of FL. A special place was held in her heart for Susan and Jim Libby of Durham. Anna was most grateful for her best friend June and cousin Kay Musolino for their long and close friendships. Her family would like to thank the staff of Jerome Home, especially Gosia, Rosa, Kathy, Sylvia and Christine.

At Anna’s request, there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. on Thursday, January 10 at 10:00 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com