Obituary: Angelo Lubrico, 90

Angelo Lubrico beloved husband of the late Audrey (Gagnon) Lubrico, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving daughters and family on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 at his home.

Born in Southington on March 16, 1928, he was the son of the late Patsy and Theresa (Mattarazzo) Lubrico. He served in the US Army. He was a retired employee of International Silver Co. and The Hartford in Southington. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of Scarpa Shoda.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his five daughters Susan and her husband Mark Malasics of Southington, Patricia and her husband Russell Hovick of Clinton, Cindy Lubrico and her fiancé Michael Magazzi of Danbury, Cheryl Roche of Southington, Sally and her husband David Canepari of Weddington,NC. Six grandchildren, Justin Cordeiro, Sarah and her husband Jarrett Guercia, Victoria Hovick, Eliana, Corey and Abigail Roche a great grandson Ryder Guercia, a brother Carl and his wife Lisa Lubrico, sisters Lempia LaFogg, Marie and her husband Steve Kinard, and a sister-in-law Linda Lubrico. Besides his wife Audrey, he is pedeceased by brothers Anthony and Lawrence Lubrico, and a sister Caroline Paradis.

Funeral will be Monday 9:15 from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church for Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 3 to 7 PM. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions.