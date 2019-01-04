Southington family goes the distance

From Andover to Woodstock, the Lieblers tamed their courses as part of the Run 169 Towns Society. When the last Liebler crossed the finish line at the Gingerbread Run in Canterbury on Sunday, Dec. 16, they became the first family to complete the challenge to finish races in all 169 Connecticut towns. Only 71 participants have completed the challenge since the organization began in 2012. The Lieblers are the first family to finish, and the Liebler children are the youngest to finish the checklist.