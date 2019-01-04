Plainville woman arrested for Calendar House thefts

A Plainville woman turned herself in to police on Saturday, Dec. 26 after learning about a warrant for her involvement in a series of thefts at the Calendar House in Southington. At approximately 6 p.m., Melissa King, 37, turned herself in to Southington police.

The investigation began when employees of the Calendar House called police on Nov. 20 to report thefts of cash and gift cards from various offices and desks within the facility. The thefts occurred between May 2018 and the Nov. 2018.

Missing items included $245 in cash for the Christmas tree fund, $5 cash and a book of one-cent stamps, 20 Stop & Shop gift cards valued at $25 apiece, 16 Walgreens gift cards valued at $25 apiece, $45 in petty cash, and $240 in cash taken from the golf fund. The value of the items taken totals $2,281.

Southington detectives interviewed employees and others who had access to the area. During the course of the investigation, King admitted to taking cash from the facility, but she denied taking gift cards. King works for an independent cleaning contractor assigned to clean the facility.

King was charged with third degree larceny. She posted a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Jan. 7.