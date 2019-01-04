CT Chief Justice to speak at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service

Richard A. Robinson, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Connecticut, will speak to the topic of “Justice for All” at the 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service held at First Baptist Church of Southington on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. First Baptist Church of Southington is located at 581 Meriden Ave.

Chief Justice Robinson has long-served in the Connecticut judiciary in a variety of roles since 2013 as a Justice of the Supreme Court, and was appointed Chief Justice in May of 2018. He has also provided significant leadership to a number of state organizations, notably the Connecticut Council of the NAACP, the Commission on Human Rights and Responsibilities, and the Judicial Education Committee.

“We look forward to hearing of his experiences and observations as one who continues to work toward ‘Justice for All’,” said Phyllis Wade, member of the church’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee.

The Rev. Sharon Holt, pastor of First Baptist Church, will lead the service. The event will also include honoring two middle school students who have been chosen to receive Martin Luther King Jr. awards on the basis of their contributions to their school communities in ways inspired by King. Town and school officials have also been invited. Special music for the worship service will be provided by Les Marsh, First Baptist Church music director, and members of the church. A reception, also honoring Dr. King, immediately follows the service.

For more information, call the church office at (860) 628-8121; visit the website www.firstbaptistsouthington.org; or www.facebook.com/First-Baptist-Church-Southington-CT-169779233067276/