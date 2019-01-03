Obituary: Timothy F. Sullivan Sr., 68

Timothy F. Sullivan Sr., 68, of Southington, passed away on Dec. 29, 2018 at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Walsh) Sullivan.

He was born on July 22, 1950, the son of Barbara Sullivan of West Roxbury, MA and the late Paul Sullivan. Tim was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the chief financial officer for The Yofarm Co. in Naugatuck. Tim was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to his mother and wife he is survived by his children, Timothy F. Sullivan Jr. and his fiancé Sherri Mastrianni of Southington and Laura Sullivan, a grandson Camden Kisluk, 4 brothers; Stephen Sullivan and wife Lucy of NY, Francis Sullivan and wife Lisa, Edward Sullivan and wife Mary and Daniel Sullivan and wife Tina all of MA; a sister Paula Kessinger and husband John of FL and a brother-in-law John Moran as well as many nieces, nephew and cousins.

He was predeceased by a sister Mary Moran, a nephew Michael Moran and a niece Meghan Sullivan.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 from 1-3 pm with a Memorial Service at 3pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington , CT. The family asks anyone coming to the wake or service please wear anything Red Sox in honor of Tim.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Assoc. of CT, 41 Ash St. East Hartford, CT 06108

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com