Obituary: Sylvia (Osher) Mongillo, 80

Sylvia (Osher) Mongillo, 80, of Southington, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. She was the wife of the late John Mongillo.

She was born on Oct.15, 1938 in Vermont the daughter of the late Ernest and Annette (Agoney) Osher. Sylvia was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church and a member of the Calendar House of Southington. She had been active with SARC.

She is survived by a son Benjamin Sommers of Southington, 3 stepsons; Gary Mongillo and wife Lori, Michael Mongillo and fiancé Robin, and John Mongillo and wife Sally a brother Duane Osher and grandchildren Danny, Michael, Jason, Matt, Christopher and Casey as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at St. Dominic Church at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

