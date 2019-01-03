Obituary: Philomena E. (Carafano) Schifilliti, 91

Philomena E. (Carafano) Schifilliti, 91, of Prospect passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Schifilliti.

Born July 11, 1927 in Waterbury she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Rafaela (Mancini) Carafano.

Philomena loved to cook and bake, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Masewicz and husband Robert of Southington; three sisters, Mary Stebar, Angelina and Carmella Carafano all of Prospect and Vincenza Carafano of Southbury; two grandchildren, Lynelle Smailes and husband Scot and Glen Masewicz all of Southington; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Joshua Smailes and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial for Philomena will be held at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements.

For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com