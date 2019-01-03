Obituary: Frances A. (Worchal) LePage, 79

Frances A. (Worchal) LePage, 79, of Southington passed away peacefully on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald V. LePage.

Born November 15, 1939 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Hesky.

Frances was an accountant at the Travelers before retiring to stay home and raise her children. She became quite the puzzle and boggle fan over the past few years and enjoyed a good balloon volleyball game and bingo as well.

She is survived by her son, Daryl LePage and his wife, Tami of Simsbury and daughter, Cheryl LePage of Terryville. She also leaves three grandchildren, Zachary, Nicole and Nathan along with his wife, Chelsea, and four great grandchildren, Mikayla, Keyra, Mya and Adam.

The family would like to acknowledge and graciously thank all those trusted with caring for Frances these past few years with her rehabilitation and daily care, especially Linda, Kate, Carmen and Anna Liza, along with everyone else she had a special nickname for. Your efforts have always been greatly appreciated.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9-11 a.m.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com