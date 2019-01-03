Obituary: David Scott Frohn, 57

David Scott Frohn, 57 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his home.

Born July 18, 1961 at Vandenberg AFB, Lompoc, CA, he was the son of Henry and Joan (Wasilesky) Frohn of Plantsville with whom he resided.

Dave attended schools in both the United States and abroad in Germany, ultimately graduating from Southington High School in 1980. He worked in retail until 1987, and later for a West Hartford property management firm. More recently he was a self-employed antiques dealer. Dave was a very generous person, sharing all he had with anyone who was in need. He enjoyed cooking and his hospitality will surely be missed by his many tight circles of friends. He loved to cook meals, and made soup nearly every weekend, to share with the other dealers at the Flea Market at The Crossings in Plainville. He also had a great love for animals.

In addition to his parents, he leaves a brother, James Frohn and his wife Laura of Prospect; a niece Monica Frohn and a nephew Ryan Frohn along with several aunts, an uncle and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 5th at 3:30 PM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday from 1 to 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or Habitat for Humanity, 83 Prospect St, Waterbury, CT 06702.

