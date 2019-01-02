YMCA announces Sloper Plunge

The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA announced the 14th annual Sloper Plunge is set to take place on Saturday, Jan.19, at 1 p.m., at YMCA Camp Sloper. Hundreds of warm-hearted individuals from throughout the community are expected to “take the plunge” in to Sloper Pond’s chilly water in an effort to raise $50,000.

The proceeds from this event provide financial assistance to send children and teens to YMCA Camp Sloper.

“Sloper Plunge season is truly the most wonderful time of year. This event has grown to become a community staple, and tons of volunteers and donors rally to help kids in our community,” Southington YMCA CEO Mark Pooler said in a press release. “This year the event has grown to include a record 13 teams. It is really all for the kids. What is better than that?”

One of Pooler’s first orders of business as the new CEO was to welcome the Cheshire Community YMCA to participate in the Sloper Plunge.

“We are elated to bring the Southington and Cheshire communities together through this fun and cold fundraising event,” said Cheshire branch director Chrissy Cassesse in a press release. “So many fantastic Cheshire groups are coming together to form the Cheshire Y team. Beginning in 2019, we look forward to growing the Cheshire Y’s participation in this great event.”

The Southington and Cheshire plunge teams have separate pledging websites so donors may choose if their gifts send a kid to YMCA Camp Sloper or support the Cheshire YMCA camp and childcare scholarships. All funds from the Sloper Plunge will help families in our local communities have access to programs such as day camp and childcare.

Thirteen teams comprised of hundreds of people from throughout the community are expected to take the plunge this year. The 2019 “Feature Team” is the Southington High School football team comprised of coaches, supporters, and athletes over the age of 18.

“We are thrilled that Southington High School Football has stepped up to support this year’s event,” said Pooler in a press release. “Southington is a sports town and this group is at the center of it all, and we’re lucky to have them this year.”

SHS football coach and Sloper Plunge team captain Mike Drury said the team is thrilled to be the feature team for the plunge.

“One of the things we strive to teach our athletes is giving back to the community,” said the coach in a press release. “We know the YMCA does a lot of great things for a lot of people in this town and we are excited to be part of that.”

This year’s plunge is presented by CarePartners of Connecticut, Maxiumum Security and The Fire Place.

There is still plenty of time to sponsor this event. Contact Shannon Eterginio at seterginio@sccymca.org.

To participate or learn more, visit www.sccymca.org/sloperplunge or contact Mark Pooler at mpooler@sccymca.org to join a team. Participants must be 18 or older by Jan. 19.

To donate, contribute online at www.sccymca.org/sloperplunge or mail a check made out the the Southington Community YMCA to: Southington Community YMCA / Attn: Shannon Eterginio / 29 High Street /Southington, CT 06489 (Please write “Sloper Plunge” in the notes field on your check.)