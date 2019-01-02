Wrestlers finish 6th at Lowell

After a big win in the SHS Duals on Dec. 22, Southington wrestling competed in the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.

The Blue Knights finished sixth as a team with 122 points at the tournament, which was held at the Tsongas Center on the campus of UMass-Lowell. Springfield Central won the tournament with 177 points, followed closely in second by Mt. Anthony Union (Vt.) with 174. Timberlane, N.H. (161.5), Shawsheen Valley Technical, Mass. (134) and Masconomet Regional, Mass. (129) were the third through fifth place teams.

Southington’s Paul Calo won the title at 182 pounds and became the first Connecticut wrestler to win three championships at the Bossi holiday tournament, according to Gerry deSimas of Connecticut Wrestling Online. Calo beat the first five of his six opponents via pin. Calo claimed a 12-1 major decision over Sterling Mclaughlin of Pinkerton Academy (Derry, N.H.) in the championship bout. Calo’s five pins came in times of 1:48, 0:54, 0:34, 2:10 and 3:41.

Southington’s Jacob Cardozo claimed third place at 145 via forfeit over Evan Goodall of Chelmsford, Mass. Cardozo reached the semifinal round of the championship bracket with four straight wins, including three via pin. He lost a 4-3 decision to Eddie Marinilli of Canton, Mass., in the championship semifinal to drop into the consolation bracket.

Cardozo pinned Stephen MacIntosh of Melrose, Mass., in 4:25 in the consolation semifinal. Cardozo recorded his 100th win as a Knights during the tournament.

Ben Gorr wrestled at 113 and finished with a 4-2 record. Gorr made it to the second consolation round of eight before he was eliminated. Caleb Brick competed at 132 and ended with a 3-2 record. Brick made it to the first consolation round of eight before he was eliminated.

Up next: Southington had a dual meet at East Hartford on Thursday. On Saturday, the Knights compete in the Bristol Central Invitational.

