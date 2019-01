American Legion Post 72 handed out state championship rings during a baseball banquet last Wednesday. The locals went 20-8 in the regular season to finish second in Zone 3, but got hot at the right time. The boys went 3-1 to advance to the regional round, went 3-0 to reach the finals, and beat Ellington twice to capture their first state title under Coach Marc Verderame, right, and just the second in the program’s history (1993).

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI