Records continue to fall for indoor track

Southington indoor track and field had a great weekend of competition during the holiday break. The Blue Knights competed individually in the Boston Holiday Challenge, and they also sent varsity athletes to the Hillhouse Winter Relays and the Wilton Wright Classic, which were both held in New Haven.

School records fell left and right for Southington athletes on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. Here’s more on what happened:

Slesinski, Kemnitz break school records

DEC. 28—Seniors Ryan Slesinski and Kate Kemnitz took part in the Boston Holiday Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center on the campus of Boston University. Both runners broke school records at the meet.

Slesinski finished sixth in the 600m (1:24.76) and broke a school record set eight years ago by Brian McGrane (1:26.80). Kemnitz took fifth place in the 1000m (3:07.95) and topped her own school record by nearly a second (3:08.93 at the Hillhouse Invitational on Dec. 15).

More records fall

DEC. 29—The boys finished third out of 15 teams at the Hillhouse Winter Relays while the girls took fourth, also out of 15 teams.

The boys distance medley relay team of Lucca Riccio, Trevor Porter, Slesinski and Matt Penna finished first in a time of 11:13.64 and broke the school record. The old indoor record was 11:16.12 from the Yale Interscholastic Classic on Jan. 20, 2018. The 2018-2019 distance medley is ranked second in the state.

The boys 1600m sprint medley relay of Eli Rodriguez, Porter, Joe Verderame and Slesinski took first (3:46.06). Their time is second in Southington indoor history.

Trinity Cardillo had a personal-record toss of 39 feet, 5.5 inches for a first place finish in the shot put relay. Her toss ranks her second in the state. Sydney Garrison jumped 5-2 and tied her own school record on the way to a first place finish in the high jump relay. Garrison’s jump is tied for third in the state.

The girls 1600m sprint medley relay of Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Vederame and Kemnitz finished second (4:30.11). Their time is second in Southington indoor history and fourth overall in the state for this season.

Southington athletes also competed at the Wilton Wright Invitational, which was held at Southern Connecticut State University.

Up next: The Knights have two meets this week. Some varsity and all junior varsity went to Glastonbury on Wednesday for a meet. On Saturday, the varsity takes part in the URI Indoor Track Classic at the University of Rhode Island.

