Police blotter for the Jan. 4 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 26:

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Michelle Young, 29, of 153 Tunxis Rd., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

29, of 153 Tunxis Rd., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny. Robert A. Crotty, 45, of 325 N. Main St., Southington, was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release and second degree failure to appear. In a separate incident, Crotty was charged with second degree failure to appear.

45, of 325 N. Main St., Southington, was charged with second degree violation of conditions of release and second degree failure to appear. In a separate incident, Crotty was charged with second degree failure to appear. Darius Thomas, 27, of 62 Ashford St., Hartford, was charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening.

27, of 62 Ashford St., Hartford, was charged with second degree harassment and second degree threatening. Michael Badgley, 30, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Marion, was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

30, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Marion, was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. David Scarfo, 53, of 109 Defashion St., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

53, of 109 Defashion St., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug. Joshua Werner, 41, of 1204 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was charged with interfering with an officer and first degree violation of a protective order.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Dawn Lewis, 47, of 247 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to yield turning left, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

47, of 247 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to yield turning left, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Michael E. Davidson, 35, of 71 Deer Run Rd, Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to have proper tail lamps.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Carlos J. Jimenez, 21, of 6 Woodbine St, Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

21, of 6 Woodbine St, Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace. Nicole M. Bernier, 36, of 1218 Woodruff St,. Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Aniket H. Dubey, 29, of 10565 Bastille Ln., Apt 306, Orlando, Fla., was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Monday, Dec. 24

Collin Coulombe, 20, of 128 Bohemia St., Plainville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

20, of 128 Bohemia St., Plainville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. James Avery, 18, of 96 Linden St., Plainville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

William Vermette, 20, of 255 E. Main St., Bristol, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Wednesday, Dec. 26