Obituary: Joseph Edgar Ouellette, 85

Joseph Edgar Ouellette, 85, of Southington passed away December 26, 2018.

He was born May 19, 1933 in Saint John, ME to Addie and Edouard Ouellette. Joseph moved to CT in the 1950’s, served in the U.S. Army, and worked many years at Marlin Rockwell in Plainville.

Besides his loving wife of seven years, Rolande Fongemie Blanchette, Joseph leaves behind his devoted daughter, Bonita Sawicki of Southington, his grandsons Joshua Sawicki of Colorado, David Sawicki of New York, and Joseph Ouellette of Meriden. Also left to miss him are his sisters, Violet Daigle of Terryville and Laurette Suycar of New Mexico, and his brother, Donald Ouellette of Bristol. Joseph also leaves behind Rolande’s family whom he loved as his own.

He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children Delores Harvey Ouellette, his son Bart Ouellette, a sister Gertrude Bouley, and half-brothers Albert, Patrick, and John Larson.

In retirement Joseph enjoyed playing cards, bowling, gardening, and dancing. He will be remembered for his love of family, his infectious smile, his sense of humor, and gentle, kind spirit.

A military funeral service and burial will be held in his honor on Friday, January 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT, 06450