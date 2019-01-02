Obituaries: Stephen Longfellow

Stephen H. Longfellow, 79, of Bristol, widower of Rowena C.
(St. Pierre) Longfellow, died on Tuesday (January 1,
2019) at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Steve was
born in East Machias, Maine on June 5, 1939 and was a son
of the late Eric and Ruby (Holmes) Longfellow. He
graduated from Plainville High School and worked for New
England Airfoil Products for 41 years before going to work
for Olson Brothers until retiring in July 2018. He was a
United States Army veteran and a member of the American
Legion. A parishioner of St. Matthew Church, he enjoyed
fishing and gardening, and was an avid fan of the Red Sox,
UCONN Huskies, NASCAR, and the Patriots. Steve is
survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa and Joe
Lavoie of Meriden, and Amy and Chad Gallagher of
Ivoryton; two step-children: Bruce Cyr and wife, Suzanne,
of Southington, and Bridget Cyr of Bristol; 11
grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and
nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers: Eric and
William Longfellow and Kendall Dunbar, and step-son:
Brien Cyr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday
(January 5, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church
Ave., Forestville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph
Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk
Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations may be made to the
Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT
- Please visit Steve’s memorial website
at www.FunkFuneralHome.com