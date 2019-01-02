Fire Report for the Jan. 4 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 23:
Monday, Dec. 17
- 12:55 a.m., 64 Triano Dr., Road freight or transport vehicle
- 9:07 a.m., High Tower Rd. and Ridgewood, Vehicle accident
- 10:53 a.m., Ruggles Row and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 11:07 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 3:31 p.m., 230 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
Tuesday, Dec. 18
- 2:11 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Lock-out Vehicle
- 3:14 p.m., 1103 Marion Ave., Power line down
- 6:41 p.m., 65 Wheeler Village Dr., Cooking fire, confined
- 7:17 p.m., 990 Andrews St., Unauthorized burning
Wednesday, Dec. 19
- 10:57 a.m., 725 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., System malfunction
- 11:16 a.m., 269 Pleasant St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 11:18 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 11:36 a.m., 150 Savage St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 8:34 p.m., Main St. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident
- 9:35 p.m., 470 Kensington Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 9:43 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Pulaski Terrace, No Incident found on arrival
Thursday, Dec. 20
- 8:31 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 8:56 a.m., 81 Norton St., Lock-out Building
- 9:03 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Overheated motor
- 5:43 p.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 6:14 p.m., 44 Echo Valley Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 7:42 p.m., DePaolo Dr. and W. Queen St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
Friday, Dec. 21
- 6:22 a.m., 1000 East St., Sloper, Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 6:51 a.m., Berlin St. and Stonegate Rd., Vehicle accident
- 8:07 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Alarm system activation, no fire
- 8:29 a.m., 871 Woodruff St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 9:15 a.m., 240 Atwater St., Gulf Shrimp, Lock-out Vehicle
- 10:10 a.m., 570 Main St., Valero, Gasoline or other flammable liquid
- 10:18 a.m., Berlin St. and Berkley Ave., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 12:55 p.m., Victoria Dr. and Sun Valley, Power line down
- 1:02 p.m., 113 Blatchley Ave., Water problem
- 2:06 p.m., 1144 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident
- 3:03 p.m., 2279 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lincoln, HazMat release investigation
- 3:28 p.m., 419 Wedgewood Rd., Public service
- 7:35 p.m., Executive Blvd. North and West St., Vehicle accident
Saturday, Dec. 22
- 9:16 a.m., Lucy Ct. and Maplewood Rd., Electrical wiring, equipment
- 9:41 a.m., 84 Cortland Way, Lock-out Building
- 12:58 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 1:32 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident
- 1:46 p.m., W. Queen St. and Captain, Vehicle accident
- 6:17 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Lock-out Building
- 8:11 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident
Sunday, Dec. 23
- 5:24 a.m., 168 Chamberlain Hwy, Cover assignment, standby
- 8:25 a.m., 99 Old Turnpike Rd., Cooking fire, confined
- 6:02 p.m., 125 Timber Rdg., Medical assist (EMS)
- 10:48 p.m., 32 Merrell Ave., Public service
- 10:49 p.m., 723 Berry Patch Way, CO detector activation