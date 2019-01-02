Fire Report for the Jan. 4 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 23:

Monday, Dec. 17

12:55 a.m., 64 Triano Dr., Road freight or transport vehicle

9:07 a.m., High Tower Rd. and Ridgewood, Vehicle accident

10:53 a.m., Ruggles Row and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

11:07 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

3:31 p.m., 230 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Dec. 18

2:11 p.m., 235 Queen St., Walmart Plaza, Lock-out Vehicle

3:14 p.m., 1103 Marion Ave., Power line down

6:41 p.m., 65 Wheeler Village Dr., Cooking fire, confined

7:17 p.m., 990 Andrews St., Unauthorized burning

Wednesday, Dec. 19

10:57 a.m., 725 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., System malfunction

11:16 a.m., 269 Pleasant St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11:18 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

11:36 a.m., 150 Savage St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

8:34 p.m., Main St. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

9:35 p.m., 470 Kensington Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

9:43 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Pulaski Terrace, No Incident found on arrival

Thursday, Dec. 20

8:31 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:56 a.m., 81 Norton St., Lock-out Building

9:03 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Overheated motor

5:43 p.m., Old Turnpike Rd. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

6:14 p.m., 44 Echo Valley Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

7:42 p.m., DePaolo Dr. and W. Queen St., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

Friday, Dec. 21

6:22 a.m., 1000 East St., Sloper, Smoke detector activation, no fire

6:51 a.m., Berlin St. and Stonegate Rd., Vehicle accident

8:07 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Alarm system activation, no fire

8:29 a.m., 871 Woodruff St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:15 a.m., 240 Atwater St., Gulf Shrimp, Lock-out Vehicle

10:10 a.m., 570 Main St., Valero, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

10:18 a.m., Berlin St. and Berkley Ave., Arcing, shorted electrical

12:55 p.m., Victoria Dr. and Sun Valley, Power line down

1:02 p.m., 113 Blatchley Ave., Water problem

2:06 p.m., 1144 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

3:03 p.m., 2279 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lincoln, HazMat release investigation

3:28 p.m., 419 Wedgewood Rd., Public service

7:35 p.m., Executive Blvd. North and West St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Dec. 22

9:16 a.m., Lucy Ct. and Maplewood Rd., Electrical wiring, equipment

9:41 a.m., 84 Cortland Way, Lock-out Building

12:58 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

1:32 p.m., 328 Queen St., Wendy’s, Vehicle accident

1:46 p.m., W. Queen St. and Captain, Vehicle accident

6:17 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Lock-out Building

8:11 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Vehicle accident

Sunday, Dec. 23