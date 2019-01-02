Boys basketball rebounds from close loss

Southington boys basketball had a tough loss in its first game of the New Canaan Holiday Tournament, but it rebounded for a win in the consolation game.

The Blue Knights lost 63-61 to Shelton on Dec. 27, but they came back for a 70-27 win over East Windsor on Dec. 28. Both games were played at New Canaan High School. The annual rotation of the tournament brings it to Southington High School next season.

Southington improved to 2-3 on the season. Here’s what happened in each game:

Close loss to Shelton

DEC. 27—The Knights led the Gaels by two points going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 20-16 in the final eight minutes to drop their third straight game.

Adam Hunter had a team-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds, and he did what he could to help Southington down the stretch. The senior captain scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Jared Kelly tallied 13 points and five rebounds while Billy Wadolowski and Ryan Gesnaldo each connected for nine points. Gesnaldo led the Knights with seven rebounds. Southington attempted just four foul shots in the whole game, all in the second half, and made three of them.

Shelton’s Peri Basimakopoulos led all scorers with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, which all came in the fourth quarter. He scored 16 of the Gaels’ 20 points in the game’s final eight minutes. Brian Berritto tallied 22 points for Shelton, which was 8-for-16 at the foul line.

The teams were tied 16-16 after one quarter. Shelton led 29-27 at halftime before Southington outscored the home team 18-14 in the third quarter to claim a 45-43 advantage.

Win against Panthers

DEC. 28—The Knights snapped their three-game losing streak with a rout of the Panthers in the consolation game of the tournament.

Kelly led the Knights with 16 points. Wadolowski tallied 14 points and Colin Burdette joined him in double figures with 12 points. Kelly made three 3-pointers while Wadolowski knocked down a pair of treys to go along with his team-high nine rebounds. Kelly added four assists and three steals. Jacob Flynn contributed eight points and two steals.

Southington shot a solid 54.2 percent (32-59) from the field and 55.6 on 3-pointers (5-9). The Knights held the Panthers to 23.8 percent (10-42) shooting overall.

Up next: Southington hosted Bristol Central on Wednesday in the first of two home games this week. The Knights play against Conard on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

