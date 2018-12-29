Obituary: Robert Francis ‘Goose’ Brothwell, 61

Robert Francis “Goose” Brothwell, 61, of Canton and formerly of Southington, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Goose was born on February 15, 1957 in Norwood, MA to Dorothy (Connors) Brothwell and the late Edward F. Brothwell.

He was a graduate of Southington High School, Class of 1975 and went onto earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley College. Goose loved sports, especially golf and basketball. He had a huge heart and loved his friends and family. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone for projects big or small. Most of all, he enjoyed being Grandpa Goose.

In addition to his mother Dorothy, he leaves behind two loving children, Mary Coughlin and her husband Patrick of Hanover, MA and Michael Brothwell of Charlotte, NC and two beautiful granddaughters, Aubrey and Rory. He is also survived by two brothers, James Brothwell and his wife Ann Marie of Browndale, PA and Richard Brothwell and his wife Sandy of Palm Harbor, FL and seven nieces and nephews. In addition to his father Edward, he was predeceased by his sister, Trish Klontz.

Goose had recently been donating his time at Hands on Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Robert Brothwell to be made to your local food pantry.

A celebration of Goose’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.