Obituary: Angeline (Pallatto) Giza, 90

Angeline (Pallatto) Giza, 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Giza passed away on Wednesday December 26th at Southington Care Center.

Born in Meriden on March 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Mary (Gaetano) Pallatto. She graduated from the St. Raphael Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Bradley Memorial Hospital for over 30 years and was highly regarded by her colleagues for her compassionate care. She enjoyed gardening, reading and taking trips to the shore. She was very devoted to her family especially her grandchildren.

Angeline is survived by her daughter Mary-Ann Kjellquist and husband David of Southington, Michael Giza and wife Lynn of Colchester, and John Giza and wife Brenda of Orange, her grandchildren, Heather Giza, Collin Kjellquist and Cassie Giza, and a brother Joseph Pallatto of Sarasota, FL. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an aunt, Marion Souza, who was very special to her.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday 11 AM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington with the Rev. Deborah Fontaine officiating, who was the niece of Angeline. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 AM. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.