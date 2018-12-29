Obituary: Alphonse Anthony D’Angelo, 80

Alphonse Anthony D’Angelo of Southington, CT passed away on August 4th, 2018 two days after his 80th birthday. He was the loving son of Katherine Mazzera D’Angelo and Alphonse D’Angelo Sr.; beloved uncle of Susan D’Angelo Sullivan, Suzanne (Bruce) Robbins, and Robert (Teri) D’Angelo; great uncle of Robert (Erica) Sullivan, Christopher (Maura) Sullivan, Daniel Valente, Katherine Robbins, Peter (Elizabeth) Robbins, Michael (Jodi) D’Angelo, Matthew D’Angelo, and Nicole (Matthew) Joyce; great-great uncle to Stephanie and Zackary Sullivan, Nicholas and Patrick Sullivan, Jayden D’Angelo, Madison and Dominic D’Angelo, Andrew and David Joyce, and Peter Robbins. He was predeceased by his brother Dominic and sister-in-law Shirley D’Angelo, sister Anne and brother-in-law Daniel Chicone, and his niece Nancy Valente.

Alphonse was born and raised in Southington, CT. He graduated from Southington High School, earned his Bachelors in Modern Languages from Boston College, continued his education to receive his Masters in Education from Central Connecticut State University, and finally completed a sixth-year degree in Spanish from the University of Arizona through a study abroad program in Guadalajara, Mexico. For 30 years until his retirement in 1997, he taught Spanish, French, and Italian at Southington High School; where he warmly welcomed every student by saying, “Check your American Democracy at the door, this is a benevolent dictatorship.”

Alphonse remained a life-long member of the community through various activities. He held several volunteer positions at St. Thomas Church and the Sons of Italy Club. He served as an extra-ordinary minister of Holy Communion and was a member of the St. Thomas Church Parish Council and St. Thomas School Board. He volunteered for many years at the Sts. Martin and James AIDS respite with the late Fr. James Graham. Alphonse continued to teach to the community. He taught Italian classes twice a week to both beginners and more seasoned linguistic learners at the Sons of Italy Club and Italian classes at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Torrington. He also taught English to immigrants in the town’s Adult Education Program and even tutored a group of Suffield priests in Spanish.

Alphonse had numerous other interests and hobbies. He was a longtime member of the Southington Historical Society. He enjoyed gardening since an early age with his father and he was proud of his corner garden at his condo. He enjoyed traveling the world, especially to his beloved country of Italy and his second-home of Mexico. He was an avid reader and took pleasure in completing the New York Times crossword puzzle in pen every Sunday! Alphonse also enjoyed collecting antiques and was an avid painter, taking lessons up until his death.

For his lifelong service and accomplishments to the community, Alphonse D’Angelo was awarded the 2016 Gold Medal Award by the Southington UNICO. He was extremely honored and proud to have received this award.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday January 5th, 2018 at St. Thomas Church in Southington, CT at 10:30am. Per Alphonse’s request there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Southington Sons of Italy Club Scholarship Program or the Southington UNICO Scholarship Program.

