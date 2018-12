For the tenth year in the row the Raya Clinic and the Mangia Faccia Club held a joint collection for Toys for Tots. This year’s drive collected more than $6,000 worth of toys to be distributed to needy children by the U.S. Marines. From left, Cpl. Jacob Hess, Dr. Marcus Yancoskie, Dr. Jeana Forant, Chairman of the Mangia Faccia, Vincent Nanfito, Dr Stacey Raya, Dr. Gail Cauldwell, Dr. Bill Stankosky, and Staff Sgt. Ashley Dee.

(Submitted photo)