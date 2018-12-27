Giving back already?

Que Whiskey Kitchen officially opened its doors at 461 Queen Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The newest restaurant on Queen Street is already giving back to the community, presenting a donation at the grand opening to the All Knight Grad Party committee for the senior class at Southington High School. Above, employees and friends gather around chamber of commerce executive director Taylor Crofton as she cuts the ribbon beside Dave and Michelle Pestillo, the co-chairs of the All Knight Grad Party Committee.