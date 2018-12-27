DMV Express Center opens at AAA on Queen Street

Gov. Dannel Malloy and Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Michael Bzdyra announced in a press release last week that a new DMV Express Center has opened in Southington, providing customers with a convenient location to renew driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Located at 755 Queen St., the office is operated through a partnership with AAA Allied Group. It is the fifth DMV Express Center to open this year as a part of the agency’s continuing effort to improve customer service and provide more convenience for residents across the state.

“This the fifth DMV office to open across the state this year as a part of our ongoing efforts to provide more convenience for the residents of our state,” Governor Malloy said in a press release. “This public-private partnership is serving as a model for how we can work together to make sure Connecticut residents receive the best possible services.”

The Southington office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“DMV has a very strong, longstanding relationship with AAA Club Allied Group,” Commissioner Michael Bzdyra said in a press release. “This latest DMV Express gives customers another convenient option to renew driver’s licenses, while at the same time reducing the strain on DMV locations in the area. The partnership is a testament to a great working partnership that offers innovation to better serve Connecticut residents.”

The other DMV Express Centers that recently opened include locations in: Milford and North Haven through a partnership with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union; in West Haven through a partnership with the city’s chamber of commerce; and in Stamford through a partnership with The WorkPlace.

AAA welcomes members and non-AAA members to its offices for DMV services. The DMV Express Center will perform the following DMV services:

Verified driver’s license renewals (U.S. citizens only).

Regular driver’s license renewals.

Verified ID card renewals (U.S. citizens only).

Regular ID card renewals.

Duplicate drivers’ licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits.

Name changes on driver licenses, ID Cards, and learner’s permits.

AAA offices charges a convenience fee per DMV transaction. The fee is $6 for AAA members and $8 for non-AAA members.

Acceptable forms of payment are: cash, money orders, personal checks and bank checks. MasterCard, Visa, Discover and most debit cards with Master-Card/Visa logo. Please make all checks payable to DMV.

Hours and locations for AAA offices that perform these DMV services. Please call AAA for any change in scheduled hours surrounding a holiday.

AAA offices do not process the following license-related services:

Commercial drivers’ licenses (CDL).

Licenses with endorsements/restrictions for public passengers.

Suspended drivers’ licenses.

“Drive Only” license services.

For these, and any other services, customers must visit a DMV hub.

For more information, visit the DMV at www.ct.gov/dmv.