Police blotter for the Dec. 28 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Dec. 11 to Monday, Dec. 17:

TuesdayDec. 11

Alexander Tenore, 29, of 72 Dallas Ave., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Laura A. Sullivan, 33, of 53 Minthal Dr., Southington, was charged with first degree failure to appear. In a second incident, Sullivan was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Linda Piccolo, 65, of 10 Pine Grove Rd., Southington, was charged with three counts of third degree forgery and three counts of sixth degree larceny.

Friday, Dec. 14

Dwight Harris, 28, of 70 Middlesex St., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Ashley Upson, 44, of 46 Flanders St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, Dec. 17