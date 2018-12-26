Indoor Track: Knights score 12 medals at Hillhouse

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington indoor track and field had a solid day overall at the Hillhouse Qualifier last Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The boys finished fourth as a team while the girls placed sixth.

Trinity Cardillo was the lone Blue Knight winner, claiming first in the shot put (38 feet, 7.5 inches). Sydney Garrison finished second in the high jump (5-2) and Kate Kemnitz was second in the 1600 meters (5:28.10).

The girls 1600-meter sprint medley team of Bethany Andrews, Nina Muir, Megan Wadman and Anny Moquete took sixth place (4:46.40). Ella Shamus-Udicious and Victoria Godlewski tied for sixth in the pole vault (7-6).

For the boys, Casey Selinske finished second in the pole vault (12-0) and Matt Penna was second in the 3200 meters (10:08.22).

Southington also had two third place finishes from boys relays. The 4×200-meter relay of Kolby Rogers, Johnny Carreiro, Trevor Porter and Joe Verderame was third (1:37.33). The 1600-meter sprint medley of Trevor Porter, Carreiro, Verderame and Ryan Slesinski took third (3:47.02).

Aiden Chesanow tied for fifth in the high jump (5-8) and was sixth in the pole vault (11-0).

Up next: Southington will compete at two different meets on Saturday, the Hillhouse Relays and the Wilton Wright Invitational.

