Ice Hockey splits week, earns first win of the season

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Hall-Southington ice hockey started last week with a loss, but the Warrior-Knights celebrated their first win of the season by the end of the week.

Hall-Southington lost 6-3 to Farmington Valley on Dec. 19, but rebounded with a 4-2 victory over Enfield-East Granby-Stafford in its home opener on Dec. 22.

Here’s more about each game:

Road loss

DEC. 19—The Warrior-Knights didn’t get their offense in gear until the third period, and by then it was too late against the Generals at Avon Old Farms.

Hall-Southington cut Farmington Valley’s third period lead to 3-2 on a goal by Chris Gambardella, but the Generals scored three goals to just one more for the Warrior-Knights to pull away.

Noah Behrens-Gould made 33 saves for Hall-Southington in the loss.

Bobby Allan scored the first Warrior-Knight goal of the game off an assist from Nathan Zmarlicki with 3:46 left in the first period. The Allan goal cut the Farmington Valley lead to 2-1. After the Generals scored a pair of goals in the third period to go ahead 5-2, Michael DiPietro scored off assists from Zmarlicki and Ethan Penn with 1:57 to play to make the score 5-3. Zmarlicki finished the game with two assists.

For Farmington Valley, Owen Lacourciere had three goals and one assist, and Trevor Paluso made 19 saves.

First win of season

DEC. 22—The Warrior-Knights jumped out to a two-goal lead after one period and didn’t look back on the way to their first win of the season at the Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford.

Duncan Hollander struck first for Hall-Southington off assists from Sam Kerrigan and Tyler Matukaitis with 8:40 left in the first period.

Bobby Allan made it 2-0 off an assist from Michael DiPietro with 3:53 to play in the opening period.

The Enfield co-op got one back at the 5:15 mark of the second period, but Hall-Southington had a response just 71 seconds later.

Nathan Zmarlicki scored off Allan’s assist to put the Warrior-Knights up 3-1 at the 4:04 mark of the second period. With 2:49 left in the second period, the Enfield co-op answered to make the score 3-2.

Hall-Southington was again up by just a single goal, but it had the final answer. Christian Mohr’s unassisted goal in the third period was the icing on top of the victory cake for the Warrior-Knights.

Noah Behrens-Gould made 32 saves for Hall-Southington in the win. Spencer Albano recorded 29 saves for the Enfield co-op, which dropped to 1-2-1. Clayton Cowee and Zach Hacia each scored a goal while Alex Cunningham and Alex Ferris tallied one assist apiece for the Enfield co-op.

Up next: The Warrior-Knights faced Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville on Wednesday at the Newington Ice Arena in the first of three straight road games. Hall-Southington is scheduled to play Woodstock Academy on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Pomfret School.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com