Obituary: Kathleen M. Nagle, 62

Kathleen M. Nagle, 62, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 during her travels to Alaska. She was a loving daughter, devoted mother and grandmother, caring sister and thoughtful friend.

Kathy was born in Southington on September 9, 1956 to the late Paul Nagle Sr. and Doris (Barbier) Nagle. She had recently retired from St. Francis Hospital after many years of service.

Kathy was an expert crafter and had an amazing ability to make anything her hands touched turn to beauty. She lit up every room she walked into and will be remembered for her glowing smile. She was the life of the party and was giving, kind and always positive. Kathy had a huge heart and most of all adored her family. She will be deeply missed by her family, her beloved dog Teddy and by all of the lives that she touched.

Kathleen leaves behind her son, Matthew J. Nyren and his wife Sasha of The Woodlands, TX and two daughters, Tiffany Rauch and her husband Rod of Cheshire and Tanya Reudgen and her husband Jason of Fairbanks, AK. She was the loving “Gramma” to 8 cherished grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Jeffrey, Logan, Tristyn, Drew, Nikolas and Nathaniel.

She is also survived by one brother, Kevin Nagle and his wife Judy of CA, three sisters-in-law, Kim Nagle of Southbury, Patricia Nagle of Southington and Frances Madrone-Nagle of CA, many nieces and nephews and a large loving extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Paul Jr., William, Patric and Dennis Nagle and one sister, Barbara Nagle.

Donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.