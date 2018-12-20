Teen arrested for racist social media message

After a week of investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old Southington High School student in connection to a racist video that he posted on social media. The youth was charged with breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Jan. 2.

“The case remains sealed and the department does not anticipate any further arrests in this case,” a police official stated in a press release.

Southington Police announced closure on the investigation which began on Dec. 13 into a racist video created by a Southington student that was posted on social media. The video included threats to black students and their families and several racial slurs.