Ringing the bell at Walmart

Locals continue to ring the bell at the Southington Walmart during the annual fundraising campaign for the Salvation Army. The bell ringing season starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve, when the red kettles are packed away for the season. Proceeds help the Salvation Army to provide groceries and shelter for individuals in need. Above, from left, State Rep. elect Gale Mastrofrancesco, State Sen. elect Rob Sampson, and Cynthia Martel, owner of Say It With Signs, rang the bell on Queen Street on Thursday Dec. 13.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI