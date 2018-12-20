Obituary: Peter Grisonich, 90

Peter Grisonich, 90, of Southington passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the HCC at New Britain General after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Lidia (Filles) Grisonich.

Born September 14, 1928 in Italy, he was the son of the late Pietro and Maria Grisonich.

Peter retired as Senior Accounting Clerk, from the U.S. Postal Service, Meriden office, after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina Grison of Wellesley, MA.

His family would like to thank the doctors and staff at HCC at NB General for all of their comfort and support. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate.

A private service and burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA, at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington assisted with the arrangements.

www.dellavecchiafh.com